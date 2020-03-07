Team Aster await winner of Alliance-Gambit match in Kyiv

Gambit Esports and Alliance will play Sunday to determine which team will move out of the lower bracket to face Team Aster in the Grand Final of the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Team Aster swept both teams in playoff action on Saturday to advance to the Grand Final, beating Alliance in the quarterfinals and Gambit in the semifinals of the double-elimination tournament.

Alliance, who fell into the lower bracket with the loss to Team Aster, beat BOOM Esports 2-0 to set up the match with Gambit.

Earlier in the day, Gambit beat BOOM 2-1 to move into the upper bracket finals against Team Aster, then fell to the lower bracket with its loss.

BOOM, a two-time loser, was eliminated.

Gambit and Alliance’s match will be best of three, with the Grand Final a best-of-five competition.

The $300,000 Dota2 tournament started with eight teams.

The winner will take home $72,000 and earn in a berth in ESL One Los Angeles in March.

Prize Pool:

1. $72,000 (140 DPC points)

3. $54,000 (110)

4. $42,000 (90) — BOOM Esports

5-6. $24,000 (60) — forZe esports, CR4ZY

7-8. $12,000 (40) — business associates, NoPing

—Field Level Media