Team Aster defeats Alliance to win StarLadder in Kyiv

Team Aster dropped its first map of the tournament but came back to beat Alliance in the Grand Final of the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday.

Team Aster went undefeated in group play and through the first two rounds of the playoffs. It then jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Alliance before losing the third map. Team Aster rebounded to take a 3-1 win.

With the victory, Team Aster earned the $72,000 first-place prize and a berth in ESL One Los Angeles held March 15-22.

Alliance advanced to the Grand Final earlier in the day with a 2-0 sweep of Gambit Esports in the lower bracket finals. Gambit had advanced out of group play straight to the upper-bracket finals but lost to Team Aster on Saturday to fall into the lower bracket.

The $300,000 Dota2 tournament started with eight teams.

Prize Pool:

1. $72,000 (140 DPC points) - Team Aster

2. $60,000 (120) — Alliance

3. $54,000 (110) — Gambit Esports

4. $42,000 (90) — BOOM Esports

5-6. $24,000 (60) — forZe esports, CR4ZY

7-8. $12,000 (40) — business associates, NoPing

—Field Level Media