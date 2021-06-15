SumaiL returns to OG

North American Dota 2 superstar Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan has rejoined OG for the TI10 Western Europe qualifiers.

SumaiL, 22, began a stint with OG in January 2020. It culminated with a seven-month stint during which the team’s best result was a runner-up finish at ESL One Los Angeles 2020.

SumaiL’s most recent stint was with Team Liquid, whose second-place finish in the second season of the Western Europe Regional League was met with a poor showing at the AniMajor, where it exited in the group stage.

SumaiL is replacing Anthan “ana” Pham, who recently announced his retirement from Dota 2.

--Field Level Media