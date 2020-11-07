Quincy Crew advance to Dota Summit Americas final

Quincy Crew rallied for a 2-1 win over Team Zero on Friday, earning a spot in the grand final of the Dota Summit 13 Online: Americas event.

In the day’s other match, Thunder Predator swept beastcoast 2-0 to stay alive in the losers bracket. Thunder Predator will oppose Infamous on Saturday, with the winner advancing to meet Team Zero in the losers-bracket final later the same day.

The side that wins the losers-bracket final will square off with Quincy Crew in the Sunday final.

The tournament’s $100,000 Americas division began with 10 teams playing a full round robin of best-of-two matches. The top four teams advanced to the playoffs’ upper bracket, and the teams that came in fifth through eighth moved into the playoffs’ lower bracket. The ninth- and 10th-place teams were eliminated.

All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five.

Team Zero opened with a 50-minute win Friday, but Quincy Crew came back to capture the next two maps in 28 and 29 minutes. The winning team played on red in all three games.

The United States’ Quinn “Quinn” Callahan led Quincy Crew with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 6.0-2.7-7.7. Eric “Ryoya” Dong, another U.S. player, produced a 7-4-5 K-D-A ratio for 4 Fun.

Thunder Predator posted a 25-minute win over beastcoast on green, then sealed the match with a 29-minute victory on red. Peru’s Leonardo “LeoStyle-” Sifuentes logged a 10-0-16 K-D-A ratio for Thunder Predator while Peruvian teammate Alonso “Mnz” Leon finished at 11-0-13. Peru’s Jean Pierre “Chris Luck” Gonzales had a 3.0-4.5-3.0 K-D-A ratio for beastcoast.

Dota Summit 13 Online Americas division prize pool

1. $42,000

2. $22,000

3. $13,000

4. $9,000

5-6. beastcoast, 4 Zoomers, $4,500

7-8. Team Brasil, catJAMMERS, $2,500

9-10. No Pangolier, Spirits Esports, no prize money

--Field Level Media