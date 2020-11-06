Quincy Crew reach Dota Summit Americas upper-bracket final

Quincy Crew topped Thunder Predator 2-0 on Thursday to reach the upper-bracket final of the Dota Summit 13 Online’s Americas division.

Quincy Crew will meet Team Zero on Friday with a spot in Sunday’s grand final at stake.

Thunder Predator drops to the lower bracket, where they will match up with beastcoast on Friday. The winner of that contest will advance to face Infamous, who eliminated 4 Zoomers with a 2-1 win Thursday.

The $100,000 Americas division began with 10 teams playing a full round robin of best-of-two matches. The top four teams advanced to the playoffs’ upper bracket, and the teams that came in fifth through eighth moved into the playoffs’ lower bracket. The ninth- and 10th-place teams were eliminated.

All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five.

Quincy Crew got past Thunder Predator in 33 minutes on green and in 37 minutes on red. Pakistan’s Yawar “YawaR” Hassan led Quincy Crew with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 11.5-0.5-9.5. Peru’s Leonardo “LeoStyle-” Sifuentes posted a 3.5-3.0-6.0 K-D-A ratio for Thunder Predator.

Infamous opened with a 29-minute win on red before 4 Zoomers replied with a 27-minute victory on green. Infamous claimed the decisive third map in 41 minutes on rep. Peru’s Crhistian “Pakazs” Savina topped Infamous with a 12.7-3.3-3.0 K-D-A ratio. The United States’ Jacob “Husky” Fifik wound up with a 4.7-4.3-13.7 K-D-A ratio for 4 Zoomers.

Dota Summit 13 Online Americas division prize pool

1. $42,000

2. $22,000

3. $13,000

4. $9,000

5-6. 4 Zoomers, one team TBD, $4,500

7-8. Team Brasil, catJAMMERS, $2,500

9-10. No Pangolier, Spirits Esports, no prize money

--Field Level Media