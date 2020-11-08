Team Zero defeats Infamous, advances to Dota Summit Americas final

Team Zero lost its first map but came back to defeat Infamous 2-1 in the lower-bracket final to win a spot in the grand final of the Dota Summit 13 Online: Americas event.

In Sunday’s final, Team Zero will face the upper-bracket champ, Quincy Crew, which defeated Team Zero 2-1 on Friday in that bracket’s final. The winning team gets $42,000, while the runner-up settles for $22,000.

Infamous pockets $13,000 for its third-place finish.

Playing on red on Saturday, Infamous took the first map 35-23 in 40 minutes, but Team Zero rallied to win two in a row on green in 27 minutes (38-8) and 37 minutes (43-13).

Eric “Ryoya” Dong finished with 29 kills, 42 assists and 12 deaths to lead Team Zero. Braxton “Brax” Paulson was next with 22/47/9.

Mariano “Papita” Caneda led Infamous with 16 kills, and he had 23 assists, but also had 25 deaths.

The tournament’s $100,000 Americas division began with 10 teams playing a full round robin of best-of-two matches. The top four teams advanced to the playoffs’ upper bracket, and the teams that came in fifth through eighth moved into the playoffs’ lower bracket. The ninth- and 10th-place teams were eliminated.

All playoff matches were best-of-three, except for Sunday’s final, which will be best-of-five.

Dota Summit 13 Online Americas division prize pool

1. $42,000

2. $22,000

3. Infamous, $13,000

4. Thunder Predator, $9,000

5-6. beastcoast, 4 Zoomers, $4,500

7-8. Team Brasil, catJAMMERS, $2,500

9-10. No Pangolier, Spirits Esports, no prize money

--Field Level Media