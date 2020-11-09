Team Zero takes down Quincy Crew at Dota Summit Americas

Team Zero got their revenge against Quincy Crew on Sunday, winning the Grand Final of the Dota Summit 13 Online: Americas event by pulling out a 3-2 victory.

The triumph for Team Zero came two days after they were forced into the lower bracket of the playoffs following a 2-1 defeat to Quincy Crew in the upper bracket final. Team Zero found their way into the Grand Final with a 2-1 victory over Infamous in the lower bracket final on Saturday.

The best-of-five Grand Final appeared to be on its way to an early finish once Team Zero jumped out to a 2-0 lead. They won on green in 28 minutes then won on red in 1 hour and 1 minute.

Quincy Crew’s comeback began with a victory on red in 57 minutes before forcing a deciding fifth map with a victory on green in 33 minutes. Team Zero’s deciding victory also came on green in 33 minutes.

JingJun “Sneyking” Wu had six kills, 16 assists and three deaths on the final map for Team Zero, while David “Moo” Hull had five kills, 13 assists and four deaths to clinch the victory.

Team Zero earned $42,000 for the victory, while Quincy crew earned $22,000 for second place.

Team Zero’s Eric “Ryoya” Dong had an 11.0/3.4/9.8 kill/death/assist ratio in the series, while Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao was next 6.0/4.0/15.0.

Yawar “Yawar” Hassan had an 8.2/3.0/8.6 kill/death/assist ratio for Quincy Crew, while Quinn “CCnC” Callahan was next with 7.2/5.0/12.0.

The tournament’s $100,000 Americas division began with 10 teams playing a full round robin of best-of-two matches. The top four teams advanced to the playoffs’ upper bracket, and the teams that came in fifth through eighth moved into the playoffs’ lower bracket. The ninth- and 10th-place teams were eliminated.

All playoff matches before Sunday’s Grand Final were best-of-three.

Dota Summit 13 Online Americas division prize pool

1. Team Zero, $42,000

2. Quincy Crew, $22,000

3. Infamous, $13,000

4. Thunder Predator, $9,000

5-6. beastcoast, 4 Zoomers, $4,500

7-8. Team Brasil, catJAMMERS, $2,500

9-10. No Pangolier, Spirits Esports, no prize money

