Brame, Yellow Submarine advance in Dota Summit EU/CIS

Brame and Yellow Submarine clinched playoff berths in the Dota Summit 13 Online’s European and Commonwealth of Independent States division with victories Wednesday.

In the losers-bracket match for Group A, Yellow Submarine swept HellRaisers 2-0. Brame topped 5men 2-0 in the losers-bracket match for Group B.

Yellow Submarine advance to the Group A decider match against Live to Win on Thursday. The winner of that contest will oppose Khan in a quarterfinal match on Saturday, and the loser will meet Vikin.gg in a quarterfinal match on Friday.

The Group B decider match on Thursday will feature Brame against Ninjas in Pyjamas, with the winner earning a quarterfinal date with mudgolems on Friday. The Brame-NiP loser will square off with Team Liquid in a Saturday quarterfinal.

The semifinals will be contested Friday and Saturday, and the final is scheduled for Sunday.

The $50,000 Europe/CIS division began with 10 teams, two of which, Vikin.gg and Team Liquid, were given byes straight to the playoff quarterfinals. The other teams were divided into two four-team groups. The teams that finished among the top three in their groups are heading to the quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the final, which will be best-of-five.

On Wednesday, Yellow Submarine opened with a 33-minute win on green, then finished off HellRaisers with a 21-minute win on red. Russia’s Alexander “TORONTOTOKYO” Khertek paced Yellow Submarine with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 9-1-6. Another Russian, Alexander “Nix” Levin, topped HellRaisers with a 5.0-2.5-2.0 K-D-A ratio.

Brame, playing both maps on red, handled 5men in 39 minutes and 17 minutes. Greece’s Tasos “Focus” Michailidis led Brame with a 13.0-0.5-9.5 K-D-A ratio. Sweden’s Rasmus Johan “Chessie” Blomdin produced a 2.0-4.5-5.0 K-D-A ratio for 5men.

