Khan, mudgolems earn Dota Summit EU/CIS victories

Khan and mudgolems prevailed in winners-brackets matches Tuesday in the Dota Summit 13 Online’s European and Commonwealth of Independent States division.

In Group A, mudgolems rallied past Live to Win 2-1. In Group B, Khan swept Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0. All four teams were already assured of quarterfinal playoff berths thanks to their opening-round wins.

The $50,000 Europe/CIS division features 10 teams, two of which, Vikin.gg and Team Liquid, were given byes straight to the playoff quarterfinals. The other teams were divided into two four-team groups. The teams that finish among the top three in their groups will advance to the quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Sunday final, which will be best-of-five.

On Tuesday, the team playing on green won all five maps.

Live to Win opened with a 30-minute victory, but mudgolems took the next two maps in 32 and 34 minutes. Slovakia’s Oliver “skiter” Lepko led mudgolems with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 7.0-3.0-6.3. Russia’s Igor “iLTW” Filatov posted a 7.7-1.7-3.0 K-D-A ratio for Live to Win.

Khan topped Ninjas in Pyjamas in 29 and 36 minutes behind an 11.5-1.0-12.0 K-D-A ratio from Belarus’ Nikita “young G” Bochko. Sweden’s Charlie “CharlieDota” Arat had a 3.0-3.5-5.5 K-D-A ratio for NiP.

In losers-round matches Wednesday, Yellow Submarine will oppose HellRaisers in Group A and Brame will match up with 5men in Group B. Yellow Submarine-HellRaisers winner will face Live to Win on Thursday while Brame-5men winner will square off with NiP. The victors in those two matches will reach the playoffs.

