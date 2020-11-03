Live to Win roll in Dota Summit 13: Europe/CIS opener

Live to Win were the only team that swept to a victory Monday on the opening day of the Dota Summit 13 Online’s European and Commonwealth of Independent States division.

In Group A, Live to Win downed HellRaisers 2-0 while mudgolems edged Yellow Submarine 2-1. In Group B, Ninjas in Pyjamas came from behind to beat Brame 2-1, and Khan rallied past 5men 2-1.

The $50,000 Europe/CIS division features 10 teams, two of which, Vikin.gg and Team Liquid, were given byes straight to the playoff quarterfinals. The other teams were divided into two four-team groups. The teams that finish among the top three in their groups will advance to the quarterfinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Sunday final, which will be best-of-five.

On Monday, Live to Win handled HellRaisers in 36 minutes on red, then closed the match with a 35-minute victory on green. Russia’s Igor “iLTW” Filatov paced Live to Win with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 14.0-2.0-8.5. Another Russian, Alexander “Nix” Levin, led HellRaisers with a 4.5-3.0-9.0 K-D-A ratio.

mudgolems, who played their entire match on green, beat Yellow Submarine in 46 minutes before falling in 52 minutes on the second map. mudgolems sealed the series with a 23-minute victory. Serbia’s Dusko “BoraNija” Boranijasevic recorded an 11.7-2.0-10.0 K-D-A ratio for mudgolems. Ukraine’s Ilya “Yatoro” Mulyarchuk wound up with a 4.7-6.0-10.0 K-D-A ratio for Yellow Submarine.

Brame grabbed an advantage on Ninjas in Pyjamas with a 44-minute win on red, but NiP rallied for two victories on green, in 48 and 44 minutes. Sweden’s Charlie “CharlieDota” Arat was the star of the match for NiP thanks to a 14.0-2.7-4.3 K-D-A ratio. Greece’s Tasos “Focus” Michailidis produced a 9.3-5.3-6.7 K-D-A ratio for Brame.

After 5men won their series opener in 28 minutes on green, Khan posted 22- and 30-minute victories on green. Sweden’s Andreas “Xibbe” Ragnemalm had a 6-4-18 K-D-A ratio for 5men in the opening game before Belarus’ Nikita “young G” Bochko replied with a 12-1-8 K-D-A ratio.

The winners-bracket matches in both groups will be played Tuesday, with mudgolems opposing Live to Win and NiP facing off with Khan. On Wednesday, the losers-bracket matches will be held, with Yellow Submarine opposing HellRaisers and Brham squaring off against 5men. The decider matches in both groups are scheduled for Thursday.

--Field Level Media