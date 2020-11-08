Team Liquid advance to grand final of Dota Summit 13 EU/CIS

Team Liquid rallied twice on Saturday to earn the final spot in the grand final of the Dota Summit 13 Online’s European and Commonwealth of Independent States division.

Liquid lost the opening map to Brame before prevailing in the quarterfinals and repeated that form in defeating Yellow Submarine in the semifinals.

Liquid face Vikin.gg in the grand final on Sunday.

In Saturday’s other quarterfinal, Yellow Submarine swept Khan.

Brame got off to a good start vs. Liquid, winning the first map in 37 minutes on green. Liquid evened up the match by winning in 36 minutes on red and followed it up with a 43-minute win on red to advance to the semis. Michael “miCKe” Vu led the way for Liquid with a kill-death-assist ratio of 6.7-2.7-10.7.

Liquid then fell behind again the semis, dropping the first map to Yellow Submarine on 35 minutes on green. But again Liquid rallied, winning in 29 minutes then 31 minutes, both on red. And again it was miCKe putting the charge into Liquid with a 6.7-2.3-9.7 K-D-A ratio.

Yellow Submarine made easy work of Khan, winning in 34 minutes on red and 52 minutes on green for the sweep.

Sunday’s finale between Liquid and Vikin.gg will be best-of-five.

The $50,000 Europe/CIS division began with 10 teams, two of which, Vikin.gg and Team Liquid, were given byes straight to the playoff quarterfinals. The other teams were divided into two four-team groups.

Summit Online 13: Europe/CIS standings and prize money:

1st -- TBD, $21,000

2nd -- TBD, $11,000

3rd-4th - Ninjas in Pyjamas, Yellow Submarine, $5,500

5th-8th -- Live to Win, mudgolems, Brame, Khan, $1,750

9th-10th -- HellRaisers, 5men, $0

--Field Level Media