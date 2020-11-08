Vikin.gg capture Dota Summit 13 EU/CIS title

Vikin.gg defeated Team Liquid 3-1 in Sunday’s grand final and claimed the $21,000 top prize in the Dota Summit 13 Online’s European and Commonwealth of Independent States division.

Liquid, who kicked off the match with a 30-minute win on green, took home $11,000 for their runner-up finish in a 10-team event that began on Monday.

Vikin.gg came from behind with a 29-minute win on green, a 52-minute win on red and a title-clinching 26-minute victory on green.

Indji “Shad” Lub led Vikin.gg with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 9.5-1.0-9.5. The winning lineup also featured Miroslav “BOOM” Bican, Tobias “Tobi” Buchner, Adam “Aramis” Moroz and Melchior “Seleri” Hillenkamp.

Michael “miCKe” Vu posted an average 4.0-4.5-5.3 K-D-A ratio for Liquid.

Summit Online 13: Europe/CIS final standings and prize money:

1st -- Vikin.gg, $21,000

2nd -- Team Liquid, $11,000

3rd-4th - Ninjas in Pyjamas, Yellow Submarine, $5,500

5th-8th -- Live to Win, mudgolems, Brame, Khan, $1,750

9th-10th -- HellRaisers, 5men, $0

--Field Level Media