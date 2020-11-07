Vikin.gg earns spot in grand final of Dota Summit 13 EU/CIS

Vikin.gg punched their ticket into the playoff grand final at the Dota Summit 13 Online’s European and Commonwealth of Independent States division on Friday.

In the single-elimination playoffs, Vikin.gg dropped their first map of the day but then took the next four on their way to wins over Live to Win and then Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Vikin.gg will play in the grand final on Sunday. The other half of the bracket will be set on Saturday as Team Liquid oppose Brame, and Khan take on Yellow Submarine in first-round matches.

All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on Sunday.

The $50,000 Europe/CIS division began with 10 teams, two of which, Vikin.gg and Team Liquid, were given byes straight to the playoff quarterfinals. The other teams were divided into two four-team groups. The teams that finished among the top three in their groups are heading to the quarterfinals.

On Friday, Live to Win stunned Vikin.gg in the open with a marathon 64-minute win on green. But Vikin.gg found their rhythm and dispatched Live to Win in 33 and then 21 minutes -- both also on green -- to win 2-1. The Czech Republic’s Miroslav “BOOM” Bican led the way in victory with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 8.0-1.7-13.3.

Ninjas in Pyjamas also lost the first map, but rallied to defeat mudgolems 2-1. After a 37-minute loss in the opener, from red, Ninjas in Pyjamas posted wins in 43 minutes and 38 minutes from red. Odrej “Supream” Starha, from the Czech Republic, had a team-best average ratio of 9.0-5.0-9.7.

In the semifinals, Vikin.gg posted a 2-0 victory over Ninjas in Pyjamas after winning on red in 36 minutes and then 49:30 on green. Indji “Shad” Lub, of The Netherlands, led the way with averages of 10.0 kills, 4.0 deaths and 15.5 assists per map.

Summit Online 13: Europe/CIS standings and prize money:

1st -- TBD, $21,000

2nd -- TBD, $11,000

3rd-4th -- TBD, $5,500

5th-8th -- Live to Win, mudgolems, 2 teams TBD, $1,750

9th-10th -- HellRaisers, 5men, $0

--Field Level Media