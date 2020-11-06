Yellow Submarine, NiP post Dota Summit 13 EU/CIS wins

Yellow Submarine and Ninjas in Pyjamas swept to wins in group decider matches Thursday, improving their playoff seeding at the Dota Summit 13 Online’s European and Commonwealth of Independent States division.

Yellow Submarine sank Live to Win 2-0 in the battle for second place in Group A. Ninjas in Pyjamas dopped Brame 2-0 to finish in second place in Group B. The Thursday losers finished third in their groups, but all four teams in action had already clinched playoff berths.

The playoff bracket is now set. Vikin.gg will oppose Live to Win while mudgolems face Ninjas in Pyjamas in quarterfinal matches Friday, with the winners to match up later the same day. On Saturday, the other two quarterfinals -- Team Liquid vs. Brame, Khan vs. Yellow Submarine -- will be held, and the winners of those contests will square off in a semifinal match the same day.

All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on Sunday.

The $50,000 Europe/CIS division began with 10 teams, two of which, Vikin.gg and Team Liquid, were given byes straight to the playoff quarterfinals. The other teams were divided into two four-team groups. The teams that finished among the top three in their groups are heading to the quarterfinals.

On Thursday, Yellow Submarine beat Live to Win in 35 minutes on red and in 24 minutes on green. Russia’s Alexander “TORONTOTOKYO” Khertek led Yellow Submarine with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 5.5-0.5-9. Ukraine’s Rostislav “fn” Lozovoi produced a 4-3-3 K-D-A ratio for Live to Win.

Ninjas in Pyjamas, playing both maps on green, handled Brame in 51 and 36 minutes. The Czech Republic’s Ondrej “Supream^” Starha amassed a 13.5-3.0-9.0 K-D-A ratio for Ninjas in Pyjamas. Greece’s Tasos “Focus” Michailidis finished with a 6.0-6.5-5.0 K-D-A ratio for Brame.

