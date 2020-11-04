BOOM, Neon survive in Dota Summit Southeast Asia

BOOM Esports and Neon Esports recorded sweeps on Wednesday to stay alive in the DOTA Summit Online 13: Southeast Asia competition.

The two teams finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively, in the tournament’s round-robin stage, earning spots in the lower-bracket playoffs.

BOOM topped eight-place Cignal Ultra, and Neon eliminated seventh-place 496 Gaming to move into the next round.

BOOM needed 21 and 34 minutes to dispatch Cignal behind Indonesian Rafli Fathur “Mikoto” Rahman, who had a combined 30-3-18 kill-death-assists.

Neon posted their wins in 32 and 27 minutes. Leading the way was Erin Jasper “Yopaj” Ferrer of the Philippines with a combined 22-5-36 KDA ratio.

Play in the upper bracket begins Thursday. Motivate Trust will face Adroit Esports and TMC Predator play Among Us. The winners will advance in the upper bracket, with the losers dropping into the lower bracket to face BOOM or Neon.

The $100,000 tournament began Oct. 21 with 10 teams. The bottom two in the round robin were eliminated, the top four moving on to the upper bracket and the next group advancing to the lower bracket.

All matches of tournament from this point are best-of-three, until the Sunday final, which will be best-of-five.

The winner will earn $42,000, with the runner-up taking home $22,000.

