Motivate.Trust, Among Us advance in Dota Summit Southeast Asia

Motivate.Trust Gaming and Among Us won their upper-bracket playoff matches in Round 1 on Thursday to advance to the upper-bracket final of the DOTA Summit Online 13: Southeast Asia competition.

Motivate.Trust swept Adroit Esports 2-0, winning Game 1 while playing on red in 47 minutes and taking Game 2 while playing on green in 29 minutes. Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong led the way for Motivate.Trust, finishing with a combined 7.0-1.5-10.0 kill-death-assists ratio. Justine Ryan Evangelista “Mcy” Grimaldo anchored Adroit with a 2.0-3.5-6.0 ratio.

Among Us needed three maps to get by TNC Predator. Playing on green for Games 1 and 2, Among Us won the first in 37 minutes before dropping the second in 55. Playing on red for Game 3, they needed 70 minutes to clinch the series 2-1. Muhammad “inYourdreaM” Rizky Anugrah led Among Us with a 14.0-2.3-16.7 K-D-A ratio.

Motivate.Trust and Among Us will face off on Saturday in the upper-bracket final. In lower-bracket action set for Friday, Adroit will take on BOOM Esports while TNC Predator will face Neon Esports in Round 2.

The $100,000 tournament began Oct. 21 with 10 teams. The bottom two in the round robin were eliminated, with the top four moving on to the upper bracket and the next group advancing to the lower bracket.

All matches are best-of-three until the Sunday final, which will be best-of-five. The winner will earn $42,000, with the runner-up taking home $22,000.

Summit Online 13: Southeast Asia standings and prize money:

1st - TBD, $42,000

2nd - TBD, $22,000

3rd - TBD, $13,000

4th - TBD, $9,000

5th-6th - TBD, $4,500

7th-8th - Cignal Ultra, 496 Gaming, $2,500

9th-10th - TEAM STAR, Army Geniuses, $0

--Field Level Media