Motivate.Trust sweep Dota Summit SE Asia grand final

Motivate.Trust Gaming completed a dominant playoff run with a 3-0 sweep of Among Us in the grand final of the DOTA Summit Online 13: Southeast Asia event on Sunday.

Among Us was the only team to win a game against Motivate.Trust (in Saturday’s upper bracket final), and swept BOOM Esports in the lower bracket final earlier Sunday to reach the best-of-five grand final.

But Motivate.Trust of Thailand avoided any trouble in the final, winning the opening game in 52 minutes while playing on red, taking the second game in 41 minutes on green and then wrapping up the title with a 31 minute win on red.

Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong led Motivate.Trust with an average 14.0-2.0-15.3 kill-death-assist ratio. Muhammad “inYourdreaM” Rizky paced Among Us with an average K-D-A ratio of 9.7-6.3-7.3.

In the lower bracket final, Among Us eliminated BOOM Esports with a 38-minute win on green, followed by a nearly identical finish on red. inYourdreaM led the way with an 11.0-1.0-10.0 average K-D-A ratio.

Motivate.Trust earned $42,000 for the first-place finish, while Among Us pocketed $22,000. BOOM Esports took home $13,000.

The $100,000 tournament began Oct. 21 with 10 teams. The bottom two in the round robin were eliminated, with the top four moving on to the upper bracket and the next group advancing to the lower bracket.

Summit Online 13: Southeast Asia final standings and prize money:

1st -- Motivate.Trust Gaming, $42,000

2nd -- Among Us, $22,000

3rd -- BOOM Esports, $13,000

4th -- TNC Predator, $9,000

5th-6th -- Adroit Esports, Neon Esports, $4,500

7th-8th -- Cignal Ultra, 496 Gaming, $2,500

9th-10th -- TEAM STAR, Army Geniuses, $0

--Field Level Media