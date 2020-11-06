TNC Predator, BOOM Esports advance in Dota Summit SE Asia

TNC Predator and BOOM Esports swept their lower-bracket playoff matches in Round 2 on Friday to advance at the DOTA Summit Online 13: Southeast Asia competition.

TNC Predator swept Neon Esports 2-0, winning Game 1 while playing on red in 50 minutes and taking Game 2 on red in just under 28 minutes. Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte Santos led the way for TNC Predator in the first game, finishing with a 15-2-13 kill-death-assists ratio. Armel “Armel” Paul Luna Tabios anchored the second game with a 15-0-8 ratio.

BOOM opened on green for their first game in a sweep of Adroit Esports. Boom won the first game in 38 minutes before switching to red to win the second in 28 minutes. Karolina “Mikoto” Protsenko led BOOM with a combined 28-0-13 K-D-A ratio.

TNC Predator and BOOM will face off on Saturday in the lower-bracket final.

The $100,000 tournament began Oct. 21 with 10 teams. The bottom two in the round robin were eliminated, with the top four moving on to the upper bracket and the next group advancing to the lower bracket.

All matches are best-of-three until the Sunday final, which will be best-of-five. The winner will earn $42,000, with the runner-up taking home $22,000.

Summit Online 13: Southeast Asia standings and prize money:

1st -- TBD, $42,000

2nd -- TBD, $22,000

3rd -- TBD, $13,000

4th -- TBD, $9,000

5th-6th -- Adroit Esports, Neon Esports, $4,500

7th-8th -- Cignal Ultra, 496 Gaming, $2,500

9th-10th -- TEAM STAR, Army Geniuses, $0

--Field Level Media