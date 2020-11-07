Motivate.Trust reach Dota Summit SE Asia grand final

Motivate.Trust Gaming advanced to the grand final of the DOTA Summit Online 13: Southeast Asia event with a come-from-behind 2-1 win Saturday against Among Us.

Among Us dropped into Sunday’s best-of-three lower bracket final against BOOM Esports, with the winner taking on Motivate.Trust in Sunday’s best-of-five grand final.

Among Us won the opening game in 43 minutes while playing on green. Motivate.Trust evened the match with a 50-minute win on green and advanced with a 36-minute victory on red. Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong led Motivate.Trust with an average 7.0-4.7-9.0 kill-death-assist ratio. Muhammad “inYourdreaM” Rizky paced Among Us with an average K-D-A ratio of 9.0-3.0-10.7.

BOOM Esports moved on to the lower bracket final with a 2-0 sweep of TNC Predator on Saturday, winning the first game in 38 minutes on green and the second in 40 minutes on red. Saieful “Fbz” Ilham led BOOM Esports with a 7.0-2.0-15.0 average K-D-A ratio.

TNC Predator were eliminated in fourth place, earning $9,000.

The $100,000 tournament began Oct. 21 with 10 teams. The bottom two in the round robin were eliminated, with the top four moving on to the upper bracket and the next group advancing to the lower bracket.

Sunday’s champion will earn $42,000, with the runner-up taking home $22,000.

Summit Online 13: Southeast Asia standings and prize money:

1st -- TBD, $42,000

2nd -- TBD, $22,000

3rd -- TBD, $13,000

4th -- TNC Predator, $9,000

5th-6th -- Adroit Esports, Neon Esports, $4,500

7th-8th -- Cignal Ultra, 496 Gaming, $2,500

9th-10th -- TEAM STAR, Army Geniuses, $0

--Field Level Media