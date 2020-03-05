Esports
Cloud9 to make LAN debut at Summit 12

Cloud9’s new Dota 2 team will make their LAN debut at next week’s Dota Summit 12 in Los Angeles.

Cloud9, Team Liquid and Thunder Predator were added to the six-team field Thursday, joining Evil Geniuses, Fnatic and OG.Seed.

Cloud9’s two-year Dota hiatus ended in January. The team recently added Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao, Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu and Marcus “Ace” Hoelgaard.

Running from March 10-13 at the BTS studios in L.A., Summit 12 features a $150,000 USD prize pool.

The group stage will be a round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing and the bottom two eliminated. The playoffs feature a double-elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five finals.

