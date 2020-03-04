Evil Geniuses, OG, Fnatic invited to Dota Summit 12

Dota Summit 12 announced Fnatic, Evil Geniuses and OG as the first three of six teams that will compete at the event from March 10-13.

Evil Geniuses are a three-time winner of the competition, claiming the inaugural Summit title in June 2014 and winning The Summit 4 in December 2015 and The Summit 9 in July 2018.

Fnatic have two runner-up finishes at The Summit 8 and 9.

Fnatic and Evil Geniuses are among the few teams to be a part of the tournament since its inception.

OG’s new roster is set to make its LAN debut at the LA Major next week, so the organization is sending its Seeds to represent the team at the Summit. The OG Seed roster recently qualified for the ESL One Los Angeles Major Europe Closed Qualifier after going through the open bracket, but fell to Alliance in the Minor Qualifier Decider.

The Summit 12 will reveal the three remaining competitors over the course of the week. Six teams will compete at the BTS studios in Los Angeles for a share of the $150,000 USD prize pool.

—Field Level Media