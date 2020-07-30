T1 part ways with original member Forev

T1 parted ways with original team member Sang-don “Forev” Lee.

“We highly appreciate his contribution to the team and wish him all the best,” the Dota 2 team posted Wednesday on Twitter.

A 28-year-old offlaner and captain of the squad, Forev was the first player ever signed by T1 in August 2019.

Before that, the South Korea native played with J.Storm, Immortals and MVP Phoenix, among others.

The remaining T1 members include Galvin “Meracle” Kang Jian We, Muhammad “inYourdreaM” Rizky, Tri “Jhocam” Kuncoro and Wilson “Poloson” Koh Chin Wei.

—Field Level Media