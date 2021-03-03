T1 release JaCkky after qualifying for Singapore Major

T1 have released Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong just days after he helped the team qualify for the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

T1 finished third at the Dota Pro Circuit 2021: Season 1 - Southeast Asia Upper Division, losing to second-place Neon Esports in a tiebreaker on Saturday after finishing with identical 5-2 records. Fnatic (6-1) took first place.

“Today we part ways with ‘JaCkky’. We highly appreciate his contribution to the team and wish him the best,” T1 posted Wednesday on Twitter.

JaCkky joined T1 in November following stints with Motivate.Trust Gaming, Resurgence, 2Be Continued Esports, Question Mark and ALPHA Red.

The remaining members of the T1 roster include Karl “Karl” Jayme, Carlo “Kuku” Palad, Kenny “Xepher” Deo and Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon. It wasn’t immediately clear who would fill JaCkky’s carry role.

