T1 adds Karl to reworked Dota 2 roster

T1 continues to revamp its Dota 2 roster, and may have completed the process Wednesday with the announced signing of former Geek Fam midlaner Karl “Karl” Jayme.

T1 announced Karl joining its Dota 2 roster via Twitter.

“Welcome to the team, KARL!” T1 said in the post.

Karl spent most of 2020 playing with Geek Fam, but was released along with the rest of the roster when the organization cut ties with the team due to uncertainty surrounding the return of the Dota Pro Circuit.

Karl, 22, will be counted on to help stabilize a T1 Dota squad that has yet to find firm footing. T1 is known for its success in League of Legends, having won world championships in 2013, 2015 and 2016. The organization entered Dota 2 last year but has yet to produce a notable result in a top-tier tournament.

T1 also recently added Park “March” Tae-won to coach the South Korea-based team. March, a 32-year-old South Korean, most recently was a player for TNC Predator from September 2019 to September 2020, serving as the team captain.

Karl, from the Philippines, broke 11,000 in MMR for the first time in early October.

