T1 add March as new coach

T1, a South Korean esports organization, hired Park “Match” Tae-won to coach its Dota 2 team.

The move was announced Sunday on Twitter.

T1 wrote, “Welcome to the team, March! Introducing Director Park Tae-won, ‘March’ who will lead the new team. We ask for your support from fans. #T1WIN #T1Fighting”

March, a 32-year-old South Korean, most recently was a player for TNC Predator from September 2019 to September 2020, serving as the team captain.

He takes over as T1’s coach from Chou “cCarter” Byong-hoon, who left the team on Oct. 16.

He had previous coaching experience with Wind and Rain, Echo International and Fnatic. He also played for marchoutofarmy and J.Storm, among other teams.

T1 is known for its success in League of Legends, having won world championships in 2013, 2015 and 2016. The organization entered Dota 2 last year but has yet to produce a notable result in a top-tier tournament.

