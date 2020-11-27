T1 add JaCkky, Xepher to Dota 2 team

South Korean team T1 added Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong and Kenny “Xepher” Deo to their Dota 2 roster on Friday.

Adversaries in the finals of DOTA Summit 13 Online: Southeast Asia earlier this month, the players now will join forces to help a T1 team that looks as if it’s full of potential.

JaCkky, a carry from Laos, won that tournament with Motivate.Trust Gaming. He led the team with an average 14.0-2.0-15.3 kill-death-assist ratio. With JaCkky on board, Motivate.Trust also took first place in the 2020 BTS Pro Series Season 3: Southeast Asia and ESL Thailand Championship Season 1.

Xepher, an Indonesian tank, will reunite with former Geek Fam teammate Karl “Karl” Jayme, who joined the team a month ago.

The moves continued T1’s whirlwind week. On Monday, they announced the release of coach No-a “MP” Pyo, Tri “Jhocam” Kuncoro and Muhammad “InYourdreaM” Rizky.

--Field Level Media