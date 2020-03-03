T1 announces roster, coaches ahead of Jakarta qualifier

South Korea’s T1 announced their first official Dota 2 roster Tuesday, less than two weeks ahead of the March 14 Jakarta Qualifier for the ONE Esports Dota 2 World Pro Invitational Jakarta.

The organization is best known for its three-time world champion League of Legends team.

Indonesian players Muhammad “inYourdreaM” Rizky and Tri “Jhocam” Kuncoro, Chinese-Canadian Yixuan “xuan” Guo and Germany’s Dominik “Black^” Reitmeier join South Korea’s Sangdon “Forev” Lee, the first player named to the T1 squad in August 2019.

“I’m thrilled to debut our T1 Dota 2 roster and coaching staff,” said T1 CEO Joe Marsh, per ESTNN.com. “We’ve worked hard to build a team that is ready for The International stage and we’re confident in this team’s potential.”

The T1 squad will be supported by new head coach Byung-hoon “cCarter” Choi, who previously coached T1’s LoL team. Also joining the coaching staff are No-a “MP” Pyo and Nicholas “xFreedom” Kelvin Ileto Lim. Additionally, Hyunjin “Xyun” Choi will serve as tactical analyst.

T1, which competes in the SEA region, is aiming to break into the Dota 2 Pro Circuit events.

—Field Level Media