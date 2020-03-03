Esports
March 3, 2020 / 7:40 PM / a few seconds ago

T1 announces roster, coaches ahead of Jakarta qualifier

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

2 Min Read

South Korea’s T1 announced their first official Dota 2 roster Tuesday, less than two weeks ahead of the March 14 Jakarta Qualifier for the ONE Esports Dota 2 World Pro Invitational Jakarta.

The organization is best known for its three-time world champion League of Legends team.

Indonesian players Muhammad “inYourdreaM” Rizky and Tri “Jhocam” Kuncoro, Chinese-Canadian Yixuan “xuan” Guo and Germany’s Dominik “Black^” Reitmeier join South Korea’s Sangdon “Forev” Lee, the first player named to the T1 squad in August 2019.

“I’m thrilled to debut our T1 Dota 2 roster and coaching staff,” said T1 CEO Joe Marsh, per ESTNN.com. “We’ve worked hard to build a team that is ready for The International stage and we’re confident in this team’s potential.”

The T1 squad will be supported by new head coach Byung-hoon “cCarter” Choi, who previously coached T1’s LoL team. Also joining the coaching staff are No-a “MP” Pyo and Nicholas “xFreedom” Kelvin Ileto Lim. Additionally, Hyunjin “Xyun” Choi will serve as tactical analyst.

T1, which competes in the SEA region, is aiming to break into the Dota 2 Pro Circuit events.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below