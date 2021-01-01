T1 part ways with Poloson, Sam_H

T1 announced Thursday they were dropping Samson “Sam_H” Hidalgo and Wilson “Poloson” Chin Wei from their roster, marking the sixth consecutive month the South Korea esports organization has made roster moves.

“Today we part ways with Poloson and Sam_H,” T1 said in a social media post. “We highly appreciate their contribution to the team and wish them all the best.”

Most recently, T1 added Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong of Laos and Kenny “Xepher” Deo of Indonesia to their Dota 2 roster in November.

Poloson, a 24-year-old from Singapore who joined the team in May, was T1’s longest-tenured player before being released Thursday. Sam_H, a 26-year-old Filipino, joined the lineup in August.

Since the team’s inception in August 2019, T1 has had 15 different players on its roster, including JaCkky and Xepher. The current roster also includes Karl “Karl” Jayme of the Philippines and head coach Park “March” Tae-won of South Korea, both of whom joined T1 at the end of October.

In the team’s most recent action, T1 posted a third-place finish at the Beyond the Summit Pro Series Season 4: Southeast Asia. T1 is expected to fill out its roster prior to the start of Dota Pro Circuit season on Jan. 18.

