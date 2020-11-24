T1 release MP, Jhocam, InYourdreaM

T1 continued their whirlwind with the Dota 2 team by releasing coach Pyo “MP” No-a, Tri “Jhocam” Kuncoro and Muhammad “InYourdreaM” Rizky.

The announcement came on Monday night, with T1 bidding farewell to half their team.

“We highly appreciate their contribution to the team and wish them all the best,” T1 wrote on Twitter.

The Indonesian players, Jhocam and InYourdreaM, as well as MP had signed with the team in March. However they did not have any notable performances, and now the roster is being reshuffled once again.

T1 still have Karl “Karl” Jayme, Samson “Sam_H” Hidalgo and Wilson “Poloson” Koh on their active roster.

--Field Level Media