T1 finalize roster with former Geek Fam players

T1 filled out their Dota 2 roster by signing two more former members of Geek Fam.

Joining T1 are Carlo “Kuku” Palad and Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon, bringing to four the number of former Geek Fam players on the squad.

Geek Fam released their Dota 2 team in September amid uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The T1 roster now consists of Kenny “Xepher” Deo, Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong and Karl “Karl” Baldovino, along with Kuku and Whitemon. The team parted ways with Koh Chin Wei “Poloson” Wilson and Samson Solomon Enojosa “Sam_H” Hidalgo last week.

Karl and Xepher also were part of the Geek Fam squad that won the 10-team ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League tournament in July, taking home $40,000. They also finished first in the 10-team BTS Pro Series Season 2: Southeast Asia event in June, earning $21,000.

--Field Level Media