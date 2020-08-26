Esports
TI10 reaches record prize pool - in record time

The prize pool for The International 10 rose to more than $34.34 million on Wednesday, breaking the record set last year.

The International 9 took in $34.33 million. Last year’s Dota showpiece beat the mark that was briefly held by the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, which paid out $30 million.

The record was set 20 days faster than it was for TI9.

TI10 originally was scheduled to be held Aug. 18-23 at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm. An indefinite postponement was announced on April 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and a new date has yet to be announced. Organizer Valve said then the event likely would be moved to 2021.

A portion of the proceeds from Valve’s in-game sales goes toward The International prize pool.

