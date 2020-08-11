Team Adroit part ways with Natsumi

Team Adroit parted ways with carry John Anthony “Natsumi-“ Vargas from their DOTA team, the organization announced on Tuesday.

“Natsumi- is no doubt, one of SEA’s young and promising talents. His Dota 2 prowess helped us win the Gold Medal in the 30th SEA Games and qualify for the Majors,” Team Adroit posted on their official Facebook page. “We wish him nothing but the best in whatever he chooses to do from here on forth.”

Team Adroit did not address who might replace the 19-year-old Natsumi- in his role.

Adroit currently is tied for third place in Group A of the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament. They have a 2-2 match record and 5-6 map record.

Their current roster includes Mc Nicholson “Mac” Villanueva, Prince Vince “Bensoy” Enriquez, Marvin “Boombacs” Rushton and Bryle “cml” Alviso.

—Field Level Media