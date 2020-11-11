Team Aster remove Ch from roster

Team Aster announced the removal of Li “Ch” Chen from the roster on Wednesday.

The position 5 player joined the team on a trial basis in October and helped Aster to a fourth-place finish at the CDA-FDC Professional Championship.

Also known as “CHisbug” on the Dota 2 scene, the 31-year-old previously played with Big God, White Fries Gaming, Newbee and Invictus Gaming.

“Ch’s excellent performance has been recognized by all, however, he isn’t able to play along with us due to teamwork and problems in synergy,” Aster posted on Weibo, per vpesports.com. “We extend sincere gratitude to ‘Brother Shark’ (Ch’s nickname) for all his devotion to the team and we wish him (success) in his future career in esports.”

Aster announced that coach Zhang “LaNm” Zhicheng will temporarily take over the position 5 role.

The team will participate in the upcoming China Dota 2 Pro Cup Season 2.

--Field Level Media