'Mushi,' 'Ohaiyo' help form Team IO

Chai “Mushi” Lee Fung and Khoo “Ohaiyo” Chong Xin were announced Saturday as part of the new Team IO, which will be competing in ESL One Los Angeles Major qualifiers in March.

Mushi and Ohaiyo will lead Team IO, which gathered other experienced players from the Southeast Asian region. The roster is:

—Mushi

—Ohaiyo

—Ryan Jay “Raging Potato” Qui

—Galvin Kang “Meracle” Jian Wen

—Benhur “Nayeon” Lawis

Raging Potato played for Brothers United late last year alongside Mushi and Ohaiyo.

Mushi won the Dota Asia Championship in 2018 while playing for Mineski. He has enjoyed consistent success with a slew of contending teams, first with Orange Esports and then Team DK, Team Malaysia, EHOME and Fnatic. He was a stand-in for Mineski in 2017 before joining the team full-time through November of 2018.

Last year, Mushi bounced around with Team Aster, Geek Fam and Keen Gaming.

—Field Level Media