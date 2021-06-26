Team Spirit moving on to International 10

Team Spirit captured the best-of-five Grand Final Saturday in the DOTA International 10: Eastern Europe Qualifier, defeating Team Empire to earn a spot in the DOTA Pro Circuit’s Aug. 5-15 International 10 tournament.

Team Spirit won the first map in 46 minutes before losing the next two in 53 and 55 minutes, respectively. Team Empire couldn’t sustain the momentum, though, falling in the final two maps.

Team Empire had defeated Hellraisers earlier Saturday, two maps to one, in the lower bracket to reach the final.

For the International, 12 teams qualify through Dota Pro Circuit and six teams qualify through Regional Qualifiers in North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China and Southeast Asia.

The International’s total prize pool exceeds $40 million.

The final standings:

1. Team Spirit

2. Team Empire

3. HellRaisers

4: PuckChamp

5-6: Natus Vincere, Nemiga Gaming

7-8: Team Unique, Fantastic Five

9-12: Winstrike Team, B8, Extremum, AS Monaco Gambit

13-14: NoTechies, Trident Clan

--Field Level Media