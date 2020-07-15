Report: TI11 could be moved to 2022

The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on large-scale event scheduling, with the premier Dota 2 championship tournaments no exception.

With this year’s The International 10 already postponed, and without a new date set, indications are that The International 11, set for 2021, is possibly being moved to 2022.

According to esportsobserver.com, the Belarus Esports Federation revealed an email on the social media platform VK that appears to show that Dota 2 developer Valve indicating a target date of 2022 for TI11. The federation had applied to host the event in the city of Minsk.

Valve gave indications in April that TI10 was going to be moved to 2021. It was originally scheduled for August in Stockholm. TI9 took place last August in Shanghai.

The International events have been contested in front of fans in arenas since 2014, but the pandemic has put a halt to large gatherings worldwide for the foreseeable future.

The prize pool for TI10 was higher than $28.8 million as of Wednesday. The event could smash the esports record $34.3 million prize pool set by The International 2019, a mark that topped the $30 million paid out a month earlier by the Fortnite World Cup.

—Field Level Media