Valve's The International 10 postponed

The International 10 is off, continuing a stream of misfortune for the Dota Pro Circuit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Valve said Friday it would look to 2021 for the return of the major event, which draws massive audiences thanks in part to significant prize pools.

The International 10 was scheduled to take place this summer in Stockholm.

“After extensive consideration of the global health emergency stemming from COVID-19, we have made the difficult choice to delay The International,” Valve said in a statement. “It is likely that the event will need to happen in 2021.”

Valve is in the process of altering the DPC schedule for fall and a release of the next Battle Pass is not far off, according to their release.

Some events have taken place in a purely online format, but all Major and Minor events in the Dota Pro Circuit were canceled. Those events are used to formulate The International field.

—Field Level Media