4 Zoomers, Undying advance in TI10 NA qualifying

4 Zoomers came from behind to win for the second day in a row Thursday, moving within one victory of a berth in the final round of the North American qualifier for The International 10 (TI10), Dota’s richest event.

4 Zoomers rallied to beat simply TOOBASED 2-1, earning a Friday date with Undying in the upper-bracket final. Undying logged their second consecutive 2-0 sweep, this time beating Black N Yellow.

simply TOOBASED drop to the third round of the lower bracket, where they will oppose bumble bEE’s on Friday. Black N Yellow will face Arkosh Gaming in the other lower-bracket, third-round match on Friday.

bumble bEE’s got a first-round bye in the lower bracket, then beat Team DogChamp 2-0 on Thursday. Arkosh Gaming swept D2 Hustlers 2-0 in the second round of the lower bracket.

In the lower bracket’s first-round matches, Team DogChamp rallied past The Cut 2-1, D2 Hustlers downed 5ManMidas 2-0 and Arkosh Gaming ousted felt 2-0.

Eleven teams are battling in a double-elimination tournament with a single berth in TI10 at stake. All matches in the qualifier are best-of-three except for the grand final on Saturday, which will be best-of-five.

Twelve teams earned automatic berths in TI10 based on their standing on the Dota Pro Circuit: Evil Geniuses, PSG.LGD, Virtus.pro, Quincy Crew, Invictus Gaming, T1, Vici Gaming, Team Secret, Team Aster, Alliance, beastcoast and Thunder Predator.

SG e-sports won the South American qualifier, and Team Spirit advanced through the Eastern European qualifier. One place apiece remains to be filled with qualifiers from North America, Western Europe, China and Southeast Asia.

Undying beat Black N Yellow twice while playing on green, in 36 minutes and 43 minutes. Canada’s Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia led Undying with an kill-death-assist average of 13.5-1.0-13.5. The United States’ Luke “YamSun” Wang topped Black N Yellow with a 6.5-4.0-3.0 K-D-A ratio.

simply TOOBASED opened with a 44-minutes win on red, but 4 Zoomers took each of the final two maps on green, in 44 minutes and 41 minutes. The United States’ Samuel “Sammyboy” Anderson powered 4 Zoomers with a 7.7-3.0-9.3 K-D-A ratio.

--Field Level Media