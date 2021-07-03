Undying power into T110 North American qualifying final

Undying are one win from booking a spot in Dota’s richest event, The International 10 (TI10), after sweeping 4 Zoomers 2-0 on Friday to reach the final of the North American qualifying tournament.

Through three matches in the event, Undying have yet to lose a game.

In the upper-bracket final, Undying topped 4 Zoomers in 36 minutes on green, then sealed the win with a 37-minute victory on red.

Their opponent in the Saturday grand final will be either Black N Yellow or 4 Zoomers, who will square off earlier Saturday. bumble bEE’s advanced to the lower-bracket final with a 2-1 win over Black N Yellow in the lower-bracket semifinals.

The third round of the lower bracket was contested earlier Friday, and bumble bEE’s rallied for a 2-1 win over simply TOOBASED while Black N Yellow ousted Arkosh Gaming 200.

Peru’s Enzo “Timado” Gianoli O’Connor propelled Undying with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 10.0-0.0-10.5. The United States’ Nico “Gunnar” Lopez finished with a 3.0-4.5-7.5 K-D-A ratio for 4 Zoomers.

Black N Yellow defeated bumble bEE’s in 46 minutes on red, but bumble bEE’s rallied to claim the final two games on green, in 39 and 48 minutes. Canada’s Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao posted a 5.7-1.7-11.0 K-D-A ratio for bumble bEE’s. The United States’ Luke “YamSun” Wang logged a 6.0-4.3-8.7 K-D-A ratio for Black N Yellow.

Eleven teams began the double-elimination tournament with a single berth in TI10 at stake. All matches in the qualifier are best-of-three except for the grand final on Saturday, which will be best-of-five.

Twelve teams earned automatic berths in TI10 based on their standing on the Dota Pro Circuit: Evil Geniuses, PSG.LGD, Virtus.pro, Quincy Crew, Invictus Gaming, T1, Vici Gaming, Team Secret, Team Aster, Alliance, beastcoast and Thunder Predator.

SG e-sports won the South American qualifier, and Team Spirit advanced through the Eastern European qualifier. One place apiece remains to be filled with qualifiers from North America, Western Europe, China and Southeast Asia.

