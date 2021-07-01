Undying rolls in TI10 North American qualifying opener

Undying, Black N Yellow, simply TOOBASED and 4 Zoomers earned wins Wednesday as action began in the North American qualifier for The International 10 (TI10), Dota’s richest event.

Eleven teams are battling in a double-elimination tournament with a single berth in TI10 at stake. All matches in the qualifier at best-of-three except for the grand final on Saturday, which will be best-of-five.

Twelve teams earned automatic berths in TI10 based on their standing on the Dota Pro Circuit: Evil Geniuses, PSG.LGD, Virtus.pro, Quincy Crew, Invictus Gaming, T1, Vici Gaming, Team Secret, Team Aster, Alliance, beastcoast and Thunder Predator.

SG e-sports won the South American qualifier, and Team Spirit advanced through the Eastern European qualifier. One place apiece remain to be filled with qualifiers from North America, Western Europe, China and Southeast Asia.

On Wednesday, Undying swept The Cut 2-0, prevailing twice on red, in 30 and 26 minutes. Canada’s Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia paced Undying with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 10.5-1.5-13.5.

Black N Yellow topped bumble bEE’s 2-0, also winning twice on red, in 64 and 57 minutes. Mexico’s Jose Esau “esK” Perez Coronel had a 9.5-5.0-24.5 K-D-A ratio for Black N Yellow.

simply TOOBASED came from behind to defeat D2 Hustlers 2-1. After D2 Hustlers claimed the opening map in 45 minutes on green, simply TOOBASED captured the last two maps in 42 and 38 minutes on red. Canada’s Danny “iAnnihilate” Cote led simply TOOBASED with a 13.3-2.3-8.3 K-D-A ratio.

4 Zoomers rallied to top Arkosh Gaming 2-1. Arkosh grabbed a 46-minute win on green, but 4 Zoomers then won in 36 minutes on green and in 30 minutes on red. The United States’ Nico “Gunnar” Lopez registered a 9.3-2.3-13.0 K-D-A ratio for 4 Zoomers.

The Wednesday winners will play Thursday in the upper bracket second round. Undying will meet Black N Yellow, and simply TOOBASED will match up with 4 Zoomers.

The Wednesday losers will play lower-bracket matches Thursday, except for bumble bEE’s, who get a bye. The Cut will oppose Team DogChamp, D2 Hustlers will square off with 5ManMidas, and Arkosh Gaming will clash with felt.

