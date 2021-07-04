Undying sweeps 4 Zoomers in TI10 NA qualifying finale

Undying qualified for a spot in Dota’s richest event with a sweep of 4 Zoomers in the grand final of the North American qualifying tournament on Saturday.

Undying did not lose a game throughout the event.

Undying took the first map in 46 minutes on green, took the second in 45 minutes on red before clinching in 33 minutes on green.

Enzo “Timado” Gianoli O’Connor led Undying with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 7.7-2.3-11.0. Samuel “Sammyboy” Anderson paced 4 Zoomers with 5.3-4.7-4.3 K-D-A ratio.

Earlier Saturday, 4 Zoomers defeated bumble bEE’s 2-1 in the lower bracket final to earn the rematch with Undying. 4 Zoomers had to rally after bumble bEE’s took the first map 45 minutes on red. 4 Zoomers responded by winning 41 minutes on green and then 34 minutes, also on green.

Sammyboy led 4 Zoomers with a ratio of 8.3-2.7-9.7.

Eleven teams began the double-elimination tournament with a single berth in TI10 at stake.

Twelve teams earned automatic berths in TI10 based on their standing on the Dota Pro Circuit: Evil Geniuses, PSG.LGD, Virtus.pro, Quincy Crew, Invictus Gaming, T1, Vici Gaming, Team Secret, Team Aster, Alliance, beastcoast and Thunder Predator.

SG e-sports won the South American qualifier, Team Spirit advanced through the Eastern European qualifier, and Fnatic won the Southeast Asia qualifier. One place apiece remains to be filled with qualifiers from Western Europe and China.

