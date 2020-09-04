TI10 prize pool reaches $35M

The overall money for The International 10 tournament rose to $35 million, per the Dota 2 prize pool tracker.

By comparison, The International 9 took in $34.33 million. Last year’s Dota showpiece eclipsed the mark that was briefly held by the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, which paid out $30 million.

The prize pool for The International 10 has been crowdfunded by the sale of in-game items within Dota 2. In addition, a portion of the proceeds from Valve’s in-game sales goes toward The International prize pool.

TI10 originally was scheduled to be held Aug. 18-23 at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. An indefinite postponement was announced on April 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and a new date has yet to be announced. Organizer Valve said then the event likely would be moved to 2021.

—Field Level Media