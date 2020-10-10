TI10 prize pool surges past $40 million

The greatest prize pool in eSports history has risen even higher, with the International 10 Tournament topping $40 million on Friday even with delays to the Dota 2 competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic, lengthening its lead over last year’s total for TI9 with a final surge on the last day of entry.

The $40 million benchmark was breached in the final two hours to get a Battle Pass, with TI10 already having surpassed the mark set by TI9 at $35 million in early September.

By comparison, The International 9 took in $34.33 million. Last year’s Dota 2 showcase eclipsed the mark that was briefly held by the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, which paid out $30 million.

The prize pool for The International 10 has been crowdfunded by the sale of in-game items within Dota 2. In addition, a portion of the proceeds from game developer Valve’s in-game sales goes toward The International prize pool.

TI10 originally was scheduled to be held Aug. 18-23 at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. An indefinite postponement was announced on April 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and a new date has yet to be announced. Organizer Valve said then the event likely would be moved to 2021.

--Field Level Media