Reports: Valve declined Shanghai's offer to host TI10

Valve Corporation declined an offer to host its Dota 2 showpiece, The International, in Shanghai this year, according to a Chinese event organizer.

Zhou “Haitao” Lingxiang, co-founder of Imba TV, recently posted about the offer on Chinese social media site Weibo.

“From April to May, Perfect World CEO Hong Xiao reached out to Valve and asked if Valve is willing to move The International 2020 to Shanghai, and the Shanghai government expressed full support for the event. However, Valve refused this proposal,” Haitao posted, according to a translation from Team Aster CEO Zhili Guo.

Pan “RURU” Jie, CEO of LGD Gaming, added on Weibo regarding Haitao’s report, “That’s right. Shanghai’s government was willing to coordinate the event with the same priority as League of Legends’ Worlds, but Valve didn’t agree.”

The International 10 (TI10) was originally scheduled to be held in Stockholm, Sweden, from Aug. 18-23. A postponement was announced in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. Valve stated in September that the event likely would be pushed back to 2021, with Stockholm the probable location.

Even with the date and site for the next version of The International uncertain, the prize pool for TI10 recently surged past $40 million, making it the richest event in esports history. TI9, held in August 2019 at Shanghai, had the record at $34.3 million, topping the mark briefly held by the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, which paid out $30 million.

The prize pool for The International is crowdfunded by the sale of in-game items within Dota 2.

