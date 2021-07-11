OG downs Tundra to win TI10 Western Europe qualifier

OG rebounded from a loss to Tundra Esports one day earlier to win Saturday’s grand final and capture a berth to the International 10.

After losing to Tundra in the upper bracket Friday, OG exacted its revenge in a marathon 5-map match.

Tundra took the first map in 60 minutes on red but OG rebounded with a 35-minute win, also on red. Tundra went back up with a win in 36 minutes on red. But OG took the next map in 47 minutes on red and followed with a 32-minute clincher on green.

OG had to first defeat Team Nigma in the lower bracket final earlier Saturday to advance to the grand final. OG again had to rally after losing the first map in 40 minutes on green. But they responded by winning in 34 minutes and 30 minutes, both on green.

For the International, 12 teams qualify through Dota Pro Circuit and six teams qualify through Regional Qualifiers in North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China and Southeast Asia.

The International’s total prize pool exceeds $40 million.

The final Western Europe standings:

1. OG

2. Tundra Esports

3. Team Nigma

4. Team Liquid

5-6. Chicken Fighters, Spider Pigz

7-8. Hellbear Smashers, Into The Breach

9-12: Ghost Frogs, Vikin.gg, Brame, Team Bald Reborn

13-14. No Bounty Hunter, Hippomaniacs

--Field Level Media