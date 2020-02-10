TNC Predator drops qualifier for ESL One Los Angeles Major

TNC Predator fell Monday in the group stage of the ESL One Los Angeles Major regional qualifiers for Southeast Asia, eliminating the team from a direct entry into the next Dota 2 Pro Circuit major.

TNC Predator won two consecutive championships — ESL One Hamburg 2019 and the MDL Chengdu Major — but finished 0-3-1 in group play in the qualifier. They still can qualify for the Los Angeles major, but the route becomes more difficult.

Four teams moved on to the playoff round, and the top three will earn a berth in the Los Angeles tournament, set for March 20-22.

Team Adroit and Fnatic will meet Tuesday, as will IO Dota2 and Geek Fam to determine the three qualifiers.

