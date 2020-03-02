TNC Predator invited to ESL One Birmingham 2020

TNC Predator received a direct invitation to ESL One Birmingham 2020 on Monday.

“Please give a warm welcome to the current first-place DPC team and ESL One Hamburg 2019 champions,” the ESL Dota 2 account posted on Twitter.

The announcement came despite TNC’s recent shortcomings at the regional qualifiers for the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit major and minor.

While TNC Predator couldn’t qualify for the upcoming DPC events, the team still sits in first place in the DPC standings thanks to a big win at MDL Chengdu Major.

ESL One Birmingham 2020 isn’t a Dota Pro Circuit event, but it will still see TNC Predator taking on some of the best competition on the planet, such as fellow invitee OG. The tournament is scheduled to run May 26-31 and has a prize pool of $300,000 USD.

—Field Level Media