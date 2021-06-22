TNC Predator sign Mushi as head coach

Chai “Mushi” Yee Fung is taking over as head coach of TNC Predator as the Philippines-based team attempts to qualify for Dota’s premier event, The International.

Mushi, a 30-year-old Malaysian, has been a man on the move since ending an 18-month stint with Mineski in late 2018. Since January 2019, Mushi has been on the playing roster of Tigers, Team Aster, Geek Fam, Keen Gaming, Brothers United, IO and Team SMG.

He also coached Mineski to a ninth-place finish at The International 9 (TI9) in 2019. That was the most recent edition of the event, as The International 10 (TI10) was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mushi was a player for Mineski when the team tied for ninth at TI8 in 2018.

TI10, rescheduled for Aug. 5-15 in Stockholm, will feature a prize pool of at least $40 million.

Twelve teams already have booked their spots in TI10 through their Dota Pro Circuit standings: in order, Evil Geniuses, PSG.LGD, Virtus.pro, Quincy Crew, Invictus Gaming, T1, Vici Gaming, Team Secret, Team Aster, Alliance, beastcoast and Thunder Predator.

One spot apiece is available to winners of qualifying events from Southeast Asia, China, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, South America and North America.

TNC Predator are the top-ranked team entering the 15-team Southeast Asia qualifier, set for June 30-July 3 online.

