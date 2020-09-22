OG's Topson to miss OGA Dota PIT Season 3 event

OG’s Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen has elected to miss the upcoming OGA Dota PIT Season 3: EU/CIS event to spend some time with his newborn daughter and wife.

The 22-year-old Topson, who is a two-time winner of The International, posted a picture of the new addition on social media.

Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz will stand in for Topson in the event, which begins on Wednesday.

“As you might have noticed, the sunflower family has recently been (literally) growing,” OG wrote on Twitter. “Last week, our very own Topson metamorphosed into a Topdad and welcomed an adorable Taavitsainen baby girl into the world. We couldn’t be prouder and wish his little family the absolute best.

“It is a full time job to take care of a newborn, Topson will be taking a few days off to take care of his wife and daughter, and therefore won’t be taking part in the OGA Dotapit tournament this week.

“As for his replacement, our wonderful coach Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz kindly accepted to stand-in for Topson and will thus be playing with us during DotaPit.”

