OG's Topson to return for ESL One Birmingham 2020 Online

OG are welcoming Topias Miikka “Topson” Taavitsainen back to their lineup for the ESL One Birmingham 2020 Online: Europe & CIS event.

The return of the 22-year-old native of Finland marks the first time that OG will have a full lineup since February, when the team competed in the regional qualifiers for ESL One Los Angeles Major. The Major was canceled, however, and Topson, Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng and Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan were stranded away from the team.

The coronavirus pandemic forced tournament organizers to shuffle to online competition, with OG electing to use stand-ins for Topson and MidOne.

“As more and more borders started closing and online tournaments began being hosted, we learnt rather soon that we had to play without a complete roster and with a handicap,” OG captain Johan “N0tail” Sundstein told RedBull. “We tried playing with (Neta ‘33’ Shapira) to great success, although we had changed our style a lot to enable this new lineup of players. We did a few trial games with Irakli ‘W1sh-‘ Peranidze, but I personally felt this big change wouldn’t be healthy to keep going for our lineup, as we spent a lot of time breaking down the game to players and we didn’t have much time to explain our view of the game, as online games keep coming.”

OG begin play at ESL One Birmingham 2020 Online against FlyToMoon on Monday.

—Field Level Media